Award for West Mercia Police programme tackling knife-related crime

By Megan Howe

West Mercia Police’s Steer Clear programme has received national recognition, winning a Howard League Community Award 2022.

Steer Clear programme wins an award in the Liaison and Diversion category of Howard League for Penal Reform awards

Steer Clear is a targeted education and engagement programme aimed at young people who are believed to be in some way connected to knife-related crime, or if there are concerns they may become involved.

Officers will visit the young person at home and work with their families or carers, inviting them to monthly workshops held in the local community, in order to safeguard them and prevent criminal activity in the future.

The awards are presented annually by the Howard League for Penal Reform to people and organisations whose work helps to make communities safer.

Steer Clear, funded by the police and crime commissioner and delivered by West Mercia Police, was a winner in the Liaison and Diversion category.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the award winning Steer Clear programme.

"This award is great recognition for an innovative, intelligence-led, programme that is making a real difference to the lives of young people and keeping our communities safer.”

Police and crime commissioner John Campion, who has invested more than £30,000 in Steer Clear, said: “I am proud to see this investment making a real impact. Early intervention and prevention is key in tackling knife-related crime and we have had excellent feedback from this partnership approach.

"Steer Clear helps to make our communities safer and I’m keen to see the project continue to flourish.”

