Five charged after multiple vehicle thefts across region

A 21-year-old man was arrested this week after more than 40 Ford Fiestas were stolen from train station car parks in Birmingham and Sandwell.

He was charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he was remanded until his next court appearance.

On Monday, four people were arrested after the vehicle crime taskforce team at West Midlands Police intercepted a Ford Eco Sport being driven down the A45.

The vehicle had been stolen from a house in Cradley Heath.

The car was spotted by the team in Sheldon and eventually brought to a stop.

A van that was also suspected of being involved in the theft was stopped nearby after being tracked by the police helicopter.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped, while a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped.

Another 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and document offences.

All four were charged and released on bail to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court next month.