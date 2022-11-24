Drunken son who murdered his elderly father in Wolverhampton street row sentenced to life

Dawid Arent will serve a minimum of 15 years

Dawid Arent, 33, headbutted, punched and kicked his father Marek Arent, 73, on Horden Road, Whitmore Reans on September 18, 2021 leading to his death the next day from a groin injury.

The victim was visiting England from Poland to see his new grandchild but enraged his son when he demanded he look after his younger sibling in Poland. This led to a blazing row about the father's parenting record, the court heard.

Dawid Arent, of Horden Road, was found guilty of murder after a jury trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court by a majority verdict of 10 to two, Arent had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Michael Chambers QC told Arent he did not believe his evidence that he had not drunk alcohol for years despite his girlfriend briefly giving evidence "he had never come home drunk" before sentencing.

During the trial the court was shown CCTV footage of Arent staggering around with beer cans and vandalising a local shop. A camera also captured a punch from Arent which sent his father "flying to the ground".

He said: "You made several purchases of beer, drank spirits with a wedding party so I do not believe you have not had alcohol for several years.

"This was not a spontaneous one punch murder, but part of a sustained attack. You headbutted him, punched him to the side of the head and kicked him in the groin.

"You returned to kick the supine body of the victim while he laid on the floor in the street."

He added: "You had become angry when your father made the suggestion you should look after your younger brother who is in Poland.