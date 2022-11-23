Kidderminster man jailed for five years over 23 offences including burglary, theft, fraud and dangerous driving

Daniel Cole

Daniel Cole, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced on Monday at Worcester Crown Court after pleading guilty to 23 offences between 2020 and 2021.

The offences included burglary, theft, fraud and dangerous driving.

As well as receiving a prison term of five years and two months, he will also be disqualified from driving for four years and seven months upon release from prison.

Detective Inspector Sarah Squires said: “The conviction and sentence highlights how seriously both police and the courts take theft and burglary and I welcome the term handed down to Cole.

“Over many months Cole took what didn’t belong to him, conned people and stole what he wanted.

"People in our community work hard and shouldn’t have to go without or suffer financial loss just because someone else doesn’t want to work for what they have but steal it from others.