Locked up: Thugs staged 'rolling campaign' of Black Country attacks

By Deborah HardimanBrierley HillCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two thugs who carried out a "rolling campaign" of attacks on the same night in the Black Country have been locked up for a total of almost six years for their "appalling" behaviour.

Jardel Faure, left, and Mark Harris
Seven people were hurt, three seriously, when Mark Harris, 20, and Jardel Faure, 24, went on the rampage in Stourbridge and Brierley Hill on October 21.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told violence started at around 6.30pm, in Stourbridge High Street when a man was targeted, kicked and bitten in a fight near a pub where the duo had been drinking.

Mr Daniel Oscroft, prosecuting, said a short time later the pair, from Cradley Heath, made their way to Brierley Hill, where Harris approached a woman standing outside her home, in Dudley Road.

When she told him to "get lost", he struck her across the head with a vodka bottle, resulting in significant stitches. Her partner and another man were also attacked when they came to her aid.

About 30 minutes later a 16-year-old boy was bitten and kicked to the ground before being stamped on at Merry Hill Bus Station after he was pursued by Faure, who has previous convictions, for his gold chain.

Images of the injuries suffered by five people were shown in court along with security camera footage of the incidents in in Stourbridge and at Merry Hill.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said the pair, had behaved appallingly in a "rolling campaign" of unprovoked attacks on members of the public.

"In terms of remorse, given the lack of co-operation with the police investigation I'm not not sure there was much if any remorse," he added.

Blondelle Thompson, mitigating for Faure, said the pair were young and could be rehabilitated.

"They both lost their heads. They have behaved badly," Miss Thompson said.

Harris, of The Parade, Cradley Heath, who admitted two counts of wounding and two counts of affray was sentenced to 33 months at a young offenders' institution.

Faure, of The Terrace, Cradley Heath, who admitted one count of wounding and two counts of affray was jailed for three years.

They must each serve half their term before being released on licence. They must also pay the victims' surcharge.

