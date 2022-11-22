Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Smethwick man jailed after running from officers during drug arrest

By Lisa O'BrienSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man from Smethwick has been locked up after he tried to run away from officers while being handcuffed over drug offences in Staffordshire.

Tanashi Sam
Tanashi Sam

Tanashi Sam, aged 39, of Cuin Road, was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

On February 2 last year, Staffordshire Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on Ellerbeck in Tamworth.

Officers spotted Sam in the area and detained him for a search.

He initially stopped for officers but then tried to escape by running down a nearby cycle track.

Officers said they watched him try to throw away packages of drugs into hedges before he came back.

These packages were seized, along with a mobile phone, and they were found to contain heroin and crack cocaine.

He was also found in possession of £135 and a quantity of cannabis.

Sam was interviewed and then released under investigation.

Then, on October 7 this year, police officers saw Sam in Tamworth again.

He ran away when they approached him and tried to discard a drug package nearby.

The package was recovered and police found 34 deals of heroin and 59 deals of crack cocaine worth around £635.

Officers arrested him and recovered a further mobile phone and £154 in cash.

He was later charged in relation to offences committed on both occasions and then admitted them in court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: "Sam tried to escape officers twice and made efforts to hide his criminality in order to avoid punishment.

"I'm happy that these substances have been taken off our streets and another offender has been rightfully put behind bars."

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News