Police searching for man wanted on suspicion of serious assault

Police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of a serious assault in Cradley Heath.
Sandwell Police have issued an appeal to try and find 45-year-old Paul Cross.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101.
Quote crime reference number 20/15664/22.