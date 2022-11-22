Notification Settings

Police searching for man wanted on suspicion of serious assault

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of a serious assault in Cradley Heath.

Have you seen Paul Cross?
Sandwell Police have issued an appeal to try and find 45-year-old Paul Cross.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101.

Quote crime reference number 20/15664/22.

