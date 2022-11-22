Bridgnorth family's horror as armed intruders ram down gates to their farm

The attempted armed robbery took place at a farm in Bridgnorth

The owners of the farm in Bridgnorth, who wish to remain anonymous, were settled down for the night on November 14 when a vehicle came on to their property at about 11.30pm.

CCTV shows the vehicle repeatedly ramming into the gates until they are smashed down, and it is evident that there is also a gun in the vehicle.

However, it seems that they became spooked about something and left the property, leaving behind the remains of the new £3,000 metal gates they had destroyed.

One of the owners of the farm said: “The vehicle came on to our property and smashed all our gates down. They were quiet violent about it.

“It was horrible. They had a gun. Obviously we just wanted to protect our children.

“Thankfully they got scared, but they trashed all our gates which we’d just had. They cost £3,000 and now we’ll have to get them re-done.”

While their farm has never been burgled before, the owners believe the farm was targeted as it has lots of machinery, as well as cattle.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We were called to a property in Bridgnorth following reports of a disturbance on Monday November 14 at around 11.50pm.