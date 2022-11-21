Man arrested in connection with rape at Telford branch of McDonald's

The McDonald's at the Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Google

Police say an incident took place at McDonald’s in the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, and West Mercia Police investigators remained at the scene gathering evidence during the day on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "At around 4am on Sunday morning we received a report of a rape, involving a 20-year-old woman, in Telford.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been released on bail while our investigations continue."

Detective Sergeant Simon Dunn, said: “We understand incidents such as this are extremely concerning to the local community and we’d like to reassure that we believe this is an isolated incident and there is nothing to suggest a wider risk to the public.”