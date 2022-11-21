Notification Settings

Black Country man pleads not guilty to conspiracy to steal cars

By Deborah Hardiman

A Sandwell man has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to steal cars relating to a spate of incidents across the Midlands.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Speaking through a Slovakian interpreter Gabriel Balaz, 28, of Denbigh Road, Tipton, also pleaded not guilty to possessing identity documents with improper intentions when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The trial will be held in July.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

