Black Country man pleads not guilty to conspiracy to steal cars

Speaking through a Slovakian interpreter Gabriel Balaz, 28, of Denbigh Road, Tipton, also pleaded not guilty to possessing identity documents with improper intentions when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The trial will be held in July.
A Sandwell man has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to steal cars relating to a spate of incidents across the Midlands.
