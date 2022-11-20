Watch the 132mph police chase which led to arrests of teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars

The teenagers were arrested after a police chase exceeding 130mph

Police have released CCTV footage from their helicopter and traffic units showing the moment they boxed-in and arrested four of the group, following a 40-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 132mph.

They were among a group of seven thieves responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in the West Midlands, West Mercia and Warwickshire between December 2020 and last December.

In-car police footage shows the start of the pursuit on November 23 last year when traffic patrols caught up with Jordan Jones who was at the wheel of an Audi A3, stolen minutes earlier from a home in Oldbury.

He was alongside a 16-year-old in the car and were in convoy with two more 16-year-olds in a stolen VW Golf.

Jones, from Shelfield Road, Kings Heath, dumped the Audi in single-lane roadworks in a bid to block our officers as all four made off in their getaway car.

Jordan Jones

However, a police helicopter kept tabs on them from above and after the car’s tyres were stung police surrounded the car on the A435 towards Wythall.

Police linked the gang to a nasty car-jacking in Gilmorton Close, Harborne on November 12, when a man was attacked after pulling onto his driveway.

He bravely tried to fight them off, but was outnumbered and was thrown to the floor when he tried to drag one of the thieves from behind the wheel.

Police recovered the BMW from behind flats in Acocks Green and later found messages on their phones asking where to find a tracker on a BMW M3.

And more CCTV footage from a house in Solihull, on October 4 shows the teenagers tiptoeing through the lounge before taking keys to an Audi RS6.

Enquiries revealed the gang also involved Jamoye Simpson, from Shakespear Crescent, Hockley and another two 16 year-old boys.

Jamoye Simpson

Officers arrested 19-year-old Simpson on October 17 last year shortly after a BMW 3-Series was stolen from a burglary in Coventry.

It later crashed in Weoley Castle after being spotted and pursued by a patrol unit; Simpson and a 16-year-old were arrested running from the scene.

Detectives were initially looking into 15 car thefts but as the investigation developed and the group’s phones were examined, police linked them to a wider series incorporating 97 offences.

On one occasion a woman’s car keys were stolen overnight (November 10-11) from her Knowle home while she slept.

Also in the early hours of November 11 they broke into a house in Hall Green. This time they stole a Mini Cooper and cruelly squirted ketchup over the walls and threw red wine over the carpets and sofa before leaving.

On November 22 members of the gang stole a BMW M4 in Droitwich. Police later found an Instagram post showing two of the 16-year-olds posing on the rear boot of the car.

Police charged all seven with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to rob, while Jones and the three teenagers involved in the pursuit were all charged with dangerous driving.

All seven pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on in October and on Wednesday (November 16), Jones and Simpson along with three teenagers were sentenced.

CCTV footage from a house in Solihull shows the teenagers tiptoeing through the lounge before taking keys to an Audi RS6. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Jamoye Simpson, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and sentenced to nine years and six months.

Jordan Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and two months.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and 11 months.

A 16-year-old boy, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and six months.

A 16-year-old boy, pleaded guilty and was sentence to 12 months in prison (released due to time served).

Two further 16-year-old boys will be sentenced on December 1.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Dudley of the Force Priorities Team, led the investigation. He said: “It’s shocking that a group of largely children could be responsible for such a sizeable burglary and car theft conspiracy.

“Most of the vehicles were stolen by snapping door locks and forcing entry. Some car keys were taken while people slept, but the CCTV footage we’ve released shows they were prepared to confront victims and use violence.

“This was a really complex, detailed investigation involving seven offenders and at least 97 offences. CCTV, forensics, phone work and evidence downloaded from their mobiles helped us build a strong case.

“It’s real credit to the team of detectives here that we’ve secured successful prosecutions.”