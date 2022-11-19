Three cars dumped in Black Country canals in just one week, costing £10k per car to remove

The car being removed from the canal. Photo: Canal & River Trust West Midlands.

The waterways charity hit out at the people behind the incidents, as they claim each operation to extricate the cars costs £10,000.

The Canal & River Trust West Midlands tweeted: "The car that was in the canal at Delph Locks #Dudley has been removed. Thanks to our operations team who got this car removed in a few days.

"This the third car dumped into the canal this week - each operation costs us around £10k which as a charity this is money we can't afford."

The vehicle was first spotted floating in the Dudley canal, near the Tenth Lock pub in Brierley Hill, on Wednesday.

Kevin Davenport, 60, a resident near the Delph Locks canal, was taking a walk alongside the canal when he spotted the floating vehicle.

He said: "I often take a walk by the canal and when I spotted it, all I thought was that is disgusting.

"It really is disgusting, because you think of all the fluids such as oils, brake fluid, it will cause damage to the canal.

"I saw the photos of the car in a canal in Tipton on Monday, and now this, it makes you think are they connected in some way."

The car found in Tipton on Monday was a suspected stolen Land Rover, found in a canal lock in Tipton in Factory Lock number 3.

The suspected stolen Land Rover in the Tipton canal

The Canal & River Trust believe that the luxury car had been driven up to the canal and then pushed in.