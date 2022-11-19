Drug dealer who drove at speeds of up to 61mph in icy conditions to flee police in Walsall jailed

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Sameer Remayle was jailed for almost three years after previously admitting a string of offences including an offence each of dangerous driving, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

The judge Miss Recorder Abigail Nixon said the standard of driving in an area with residents going about their daily business been "appalling" in "poor conditions".

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that the 22-year-old was seen driving a Vauxhall with a smashed rear window, in Broadway, Fullbrook, in Walsall, on January 6 last year at about 3pm.

But instead of pulling over for the officers, he drove at speeds of up to 61mph along residential streets including Delves Road to Sandwell Street, then across the Lysways Street junction before clipping a goods' van and knocking over bollards in New Street where he stopped the car and fled on foot.

Recorder Nixon said: "You clearly had no thought whatsoever for any other road user. The dashcam footage demonstrates that. The manner of driving in icy conditions, you also contravened no-entry signs in narrow roads."

Miss Naomi Nelson-Coife, prosecuting barrister, said: "It was a relatively short piece of dangerous driving down two one-way streets, followed by a foot chase. The defendant had two passengers in the car. After 10 minutes he was located.

"He smelled of cannabis, but refused to do a saliva test and at the police station he refused to do the urine test. When interviewed he admitted being the driver," she said.

Miss Nelson-Coife said a search of the car uncovered three mobile phones, £775 cash and a quantity of cannabis. When the phones were examined a "dealers' list" was found.

She added that the defendant was given a community order in June last year for driving whilst disqualified.

The assault and theft offences relate to Remayle throwing a bicycle at a man during an incident in 2019 and then stealing it.

Mr Curtis Myrie, defending, asked that he be given community punishment. He said Remayle recently found work as a warehouse operative, was co-operating with probation and "making good progress".

But Recorder Nixon jailed him for a total of 34 months for the offences.

Remayle, of Grafton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was also banned from driving for an extended period of three years and five months.