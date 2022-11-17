Notification Settings

CCTV image of man released after shopper's wallet stolen in Coseley

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are investigating after a shopper's wallet was stolen in Coseley

Police want to speak to this man

It happened at a store in Castle Street at around 2.30pm on October 1, and now police have released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Making an appeal on Twitter, Dudley Police said: "We want to speak to this man after another shopper's wallet was stolen in Coseley.

"It happened at a store in Castle Street at around 2.30pm on October 1.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/850190/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

