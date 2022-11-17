Man jailed for attacking victim with pickaxe handle and smashing up his vehicles

Wolverhampton Crown Court

John Sharratt, 37, went to the victim's home in Queen's Lea, Short Heath, in Willenhall, on March 8 in lockdown last year and struck him four times to the body. He later claimed that he was reacting after threats were made against his family.

It was only days later when police persuaded the victim, who was feeling unwell, to attend hospital that the extent of his injuries were diagnosed.

Sharratt previously pleaded guilty ahead of a trial to an offence of committing grievous bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty and two offences of criminal damage.

Mr Christopher O’Gorman, prosecuting, said the defendant was "intoxicated" when he arrived in his blue flatbed truck shouting in the street and asking if the victim "wanted a straightener", and threatening to "smash" up his home.

"The victim asked him what he was talking about. He then felt up to four blows to the left side of his body. He appeared to have been struck with a pickaxe handle.

"The defendant then drove away. He damaged the victim's work van and a neighbour's Citroen car," Mr O'Gorman told Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Security camera footage of the car being hit and dragged along the road by the flatbed and shunted into the victim's van was also shown. The car was later written off while van was repaired to the tune of £700.

At the time the defendant lived nearby and when police called at his address he was found hiding under a bed while an axe, a sword and carbon monoxide cannisters were found in his truck.

The court heard that Sharratt, of Buildwas Close, Mossley estate, in Bloxwich, had 11 previous convictions for 24 offences including for assault. He was jailed for 16 months in September last year for possession of a blade and affray for separate matters and was released in July.

Mr Stephen Hamblett, defending, said Sharratt was "remorseful", hoped to start a window cleaning job, was addressing his drinking issues and that his partner was expecting a new baby in March.

For wounding Judge Michael Chambers KC jailed him for 18 months, for damaging the vehicles he was jailed for two months on each count to be served concurrently.