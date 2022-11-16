Man guilty of murdering his own father after row in Wolverhampton street

Dawid Arent has been found guilty

Marek Arent, 73, fell to the ground after being "sent flying" during the attack which happened, in Horden Road, Whitmore Reans, on September 18 last year and never got up. He died from a brain injury in hospital the following afternoon.

His 33-year-old son Dawid Arent was found guilty after a jury trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court by a majority verdict of 10 to two on Wednesday.

The victim had only arrived in the country from Poland the previous day to visit his new grandchild.

Arent, who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but had denied murder, claimed the mood turned sour when the older man accused him of not looking after his own family back home.

A CCTV door system recorded the killer shouting in a menacing and aggressive manner at his father in Polish. When the audio was translated, he was heard accusing his father of beating his mother and treating him and his siblings badly when they were children.

Arent had been captured on security footage staggering around before the attack after buying four cans of lager. He then went to his family home shouting before his partner opened the door before closing it in his face.

He was caught on film pulling down an outdoor light from the wall of the property, throwing to the ground and stamping on it. When he moved out of sight a recording also picked up the sound of the front bay window being smashed.

Some hours later the victim and the defendant were filmed in the street and which appeared to show Dawid Arent striking his father with a punch which the prosecution said, sent him flying to the ground. Marek Arent was taken to hospital, but due to him suffering a brain bleed and swelling caused by the trauma he died.

Arent, of Horden Road, will be sentenced on November 24.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from Force CID, said: "This is an awful case of drink-fuelled anger and violence resulting in the death of an elderly man.