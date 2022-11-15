Police investigating three 'indecent exposures' across Black Country and Birmingham

A photo of a man police want to trace has been released following the reported incidents in Walsall, West Bromwich and Handsworth.
West Midlands Police said the two women and a teenage girl were all either waiting for or travelling on public transport.
The latest incident took place shortly before 9.30am on Monday, November 7.
Walsall Police tweeted: "Do you know this man?
"We would like to trace him following several indecent exposures in Walsall, West Bromwich and Handsworth.
"The victims, which include two women and a teenage girl, were all either waiting for or on public transport.
"The latest indecent exposure took place shortly before 9.30am on 7 November.
"We would like to speak to him and anyone who knows who he is should contact Livechat via our website or call 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/797233/22.
"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."