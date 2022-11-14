Friday night fighting in Redditch leaves one man in hospital with serious head injury

Unicorn Hill, Redditch

One man suffered a serious head injury in the melee which required hospital treatment.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "Did you see a serious assault in Redditch on Friday?

"Around 10.45pm on Friday were called to reports of disorder on Unicorn Hill, Redditch.

"During the incident a man, 37, was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury which required hospital treatment. Two men were arrested and later released on bail while our enquiries continue."

Detectives have been combing CCTV footage of the incident which occurred in front of a crowd.

The police tweeted: "We have reviewed CCTV footage which shows a large number of people in the area at the time.

"Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or captured in on a mobile phone."