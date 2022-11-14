Four quad bikes seized by police following complaints

Police officers carried out the operation in Cannock and South Staffordshire on Sunday.
Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, local policing commander in Cannock, posted a picture of the seized quad bikes on social media on Sunday, along with the message: "A successful operation today in Cannock and South Staffs where 4 quad bikes were seized.
"We have responded to a number of complaints and taken action.
"Thanks to all those involved #yousaidwedid."
A successful operation today in Cannock and South Staffs where 4 quad bikes were seized. We have responded to a number of complaints and taken action. Thanks to all those involved #yousaidwedid pic.twitter.com/ixiLdbNgrB— Chief Inspector Laura Morrey (@CannockLPT) November 13, 2022