Four quad bikes seized by police following complaints

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Four quad bikes were seized during a police operation in Staffordshire.

The quad bikes were seized. Photo: @CannockLPT

Police officers carried out the operation in Cannock and South Staffordshire on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, local policing commander in Cannock, posted a picture of the seized quad bikes on social media on Sunday, along with the message: "A successful operation today in Cannock and South Staffs where 4 quad bikes were seized.

"We have responded to a number of complaints and taken action.

"Thanks to all those involved #yousaidwedid."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

