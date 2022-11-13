Notification Settings

Birmingham man, 58, is charged with brother's murder

By Deborah Hardiman

A Birmingham man has been charged with the murder of his brother following a manhunt.

Clifton Waite was found with fatal knife wounds

Clifton Waite, aged 56, was found with fatal knife wounds at a house, in Waverley Road South, in Small Heath, Birmingham, at around 9.50am on Monday, November 7.

West Midlands Police detectives arrested Lenville Waite, 58, in connection with the stabbing on Friday afternoon after launching a manhunt. He has since been charged with murder.

Lenville Waite has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

The force said specialist officers were supporting the family "at this deeply distressing time" and they were being updated about the progress of the investigation.

Officers had previously said they were looking for Lenville Waite in connection with the stabbing.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time. We’re not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or contact Live Chat on our website, quoting log 3840 of 7/11/22.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

