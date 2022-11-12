Two men arrested after stabbing in Lye

Attwood Street, Lye. Photo: Google

A man suffered stab wounds while another man was also injured during the disorder in Attwood Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 4.20pm on Friday.

They found a 21-year-old with leg injuries and a 27-year-old with stab wounds.

Both men were arrested and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating following disorder in Attwood Street, Lye, at just after 4.20pm on Friday.

"A 21-year-old man suffered leg injuries and a 27-year-old man sustained stab wounds.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"They have both been arrested on suspicion of affray and will be spoken to in due course.