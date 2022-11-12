Notification Settings

Man arrested and machete seized after police pursuit around Smethwick

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested and a machete seized after a police pursuit around Smethwick.

The cloned Nissan Qashqai was stolen from Coventry. Photo: WMP Traffic
West Midlands Police said officers pursued a cloned Nissan Qashqai which had been stolen from Coventry.

The police force said the driver fled the vehicle after they deployed a stinger - "leaving his machete behind when he ran".

He was tracked down with the help of police dogs and taken into custody.

West Midlands Police's traffic unit posted about the incident on social media on Saturday morning.

The post said: "This cloned Nissan Qashqai was stolen from Coventry before being used in further criminality.

"We pursued it around Smethwick until the driver decamped after being stung, leaving his machete behind when he ran.

"He was soon arrested with the help of @WMPDogs."

