Community-spirited pair join new career path as PCSOs

Steve Coles and Jane Billingham

Steve Coles and Jane Billingham, who set up a Street Watch team in Wolverhampton in 2019, are now on the beat as newly trained PCSOs.

And the pair, who only finished their training in June, are still finding time to continue their Street Watch patrols on rest days from their new duties.

Steve, who is with the Wolverhampton Neighbourhood Team, was a tenants' representative for a local housing group when he and Jane became Street Watch co-ordinators.

"I really got to like helping people and the local police sergeant asked if we'd want to set up a Street Watch group - so we did," said Steve.

There's about six to 10 people who go out on regular patrols around the Low Hill area to keep an eye out for anti-social behaviour and prevent crime but also help people in the area get to know each other.

Jane, who is a PCSO with the Bloxwich Neighbourhood Team, said: "When we started friends and family had a few concerns about us out on patrols, but they were proud of us. And once they saw the positive impact it was having, they were even more proud.

"One of our big achievements was within our first few weeks, local shop keepers wanted our help with an alley way which was being used for fly-tipping, prostitution, drugs and other anti-social behaviour issues.

"So we reported it to police and the relevant authorities and set about cleaning up the area before we got locks put on gates at either end of the alley so it could be secured each night.

"Within two weeks, the alley way was clean and with no issues - it was a complete success and that showed us what we could achieve."

Since then they've also set up Low Hill Neighbourhood Watch and are creating a regular litter pick scheme called Operation Neat Streets.

Jane, who is also a police cadets leader, said their next Street Watch project was getting a local park, which had been closed for 15 years, open again with regular patrols to ensure it’s a great place to be for young and old alike.

And Steve and Jane's commitment to their communities didn't go unnoticed by police officers in the area.

Both of them were encouraged to become PCSOs by local neighbourhood sergeants who were proud of what the pair were achieving and recognised their potential.

It was during the PCSO training that Steve, a grandad of 13, discovered he was dyslexic and he's now getting ongoing support.

Steve said: "I'm doing a lot a better now - I just keep plugging away at it. I'm now completing my A-level diploma which is a mix of coursework and doing practical work on patrol so I'm out meeting people and my confidence has just grown.

"I'd say to anyone - make a change. It's definitely the best thing I've ever done."

Jane added: "West Midlands Police is a huge part of who and what I have become. I only hope that I can continue to serve my community, police cadets and West Midlands Police for many years to come."

PCSO Susan Malhi, who oversees Street Watch Teams in Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park, said: "It's so wonderful that two of our Low Hill Street Watch team have now joined West Midlands Police as PCSOs.

"They've both had to put in so much time and hard work to get to where they are now and I couldn't be prouder of them. And they're still coming out on Street Watch patrols with us too.

"It just goes to show that being a part of Street Watch isn't just great for our communities but it can also help you open doors to a bright new future."