Pair facing life in jail for Jason D’Aguilar murder in Birmingham after Euro 2020 match

Jason D'Aguilar

Jason D'Aguilar, 33, had earlier been out watching the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 match with friends on June 13. He was found with serious injuries in Central Avenue, Longbridge, after being repeatedly punched and kicked by Ben Wiggett and Jordan Haines shortly before 10pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses described how the victim was set upon in a ‘vicious and completely unprovoked’ attack.

Ben Wiggett

Wiggett, 29, handed himself in to police the following day and told officers in interview that he had drunk up to nine pints that day. He said he believed a bottle had been thrown at the group he was with by the group Mr D’Aguilar was with.

Jordan Haines

When Haines, 27, was arrested, he answered ‘no comment’ to questions and was seen to snigger when he was shown security camera footage from the night.

Both were found guilty of murder following a jury trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

A third man was found not guilty of affray.

Wiggett, of Middle Drive, in Cofton Hackett, Worcestershire, and Haines, of Hatherton Grove, Weoley Castle, Birmingham, will be sentenced on December 19.

In a statement Mr D'aguilar's family said: “Jason was and will always be the most amazing daddy. A cherished son, a soul mate to his childhood sweetheart, a loved brother, uncle, and friend. Our family was ripped apart the day Jason's life was cruelly taken.

“Even on verdict day, the outcome doesn't change our heartache of enduring a life without Jason. “That is a life sentence we face forever.

“Jason's beautiful smile lit up any room, his legacy will live on in his precious two children. They will always know how daddy was their hero.”

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, who led the investigation, said: “This was a brutal attack on a man who was trying to enjoy a night out with his friends. It’s not clear exactly what triggered the violence, but we’ve not found any evidence that Mr D’Aguilar did anything to provoke what happened.