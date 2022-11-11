Notification Settings

CCTV appeal after man left with broken jaw in Lichfield assault

By Daniel Walton

An appeal has been launched after a man suffered a broken jaw during an assault on a Staffordshire high street.

Police want to talk to this man. Photos: Staffordshire Police.
The 19-year-old victim was approached and assaulted by another man following a brief argument in Lichfield.

He was left with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, after the incident on Market Place, near The Scales, at around 11.50pm on August 5.

Staffordshire Police have released CCTV images of the suspect, who is white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with dark short hair. He was wearing a green and white camouflage pattern jacket.

Anyone with any information should contact the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 197 of August 7 or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

