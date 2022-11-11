Birmingham man wanted on suspicion of brother's murder arrested

West Midlands Police launched a manhunt after Clifton Waite, 56, was found with fatal knife wounds at a house in Waverley Road South, in Small Heath, Birmingham around 9.50am on November 7.

Detectives said they made an arrest in relation to the inquiry on Friday afternoon and that a 59-year-old man was taken into custody.

The force said specialist officers were supporting the family "at this deeply distressing time" and they were being updated about the progress of the investigation.

Officers had previously said they were looking for Lenville Waite in connection with the stabbing.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time. We’re not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.”