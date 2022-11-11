'Appalling' anti-Semitic graffiti found in town condemned

Bridgnorth town centre

Shropshire Council said it had worked together with Bridgnorth Town Council "to act promptly" in removing the racist graffiti, which it said was in a public area in Bridgnorth.

The graffiti had been found by Mark Michaels, the Jewish representative on the South Shropshire Inter-Faith Forum, while walking in the town with his wife.

Mr Michaels works closely with Shropshire Council on remembrance events with schools in relation to the Holocaust and other genocides.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health (Integrated Care System) and communities, said: “I was horrified to hear about this incident of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti, which no one should have to witness.

"We will always act as a council against racism, and we will not condone it, wherever it occurs, and in whatever form. My officers have my thanks and appreciation, as does Mark Michaels for reporting it to us and Bridgnorth Town Council for help with this.

“We know that it could have been written by anyone passing through the town, and that sadly it could occur anywhere in Shropshire.

"Coming as it does just before national Inter-Faith Week, it is a reminder to us all to be vigilant, as Mark Michaels has been, and to work in partnership through our inter-faith forums and with each other to increase understanding between people of religious and non-religious beliefs.

“If anyone ever sees any such incidents of graffiti, could I please urge them to report it to Shropshire Council, so that we can continue to act together against racism and other forms of discrimination.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, a local Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, and also Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “All the Bridgnorth area Shropshire councillors are jointly appalled by this incident of anti-Semitic graffiti in our town.

"While we know that it could have happened anywhere, it strengthens our resolve and our collaborative efforts to work particularly closely with children and young people in our area, and more widely across the county with other councillors; in order to help the children and young people of the county to understand more about what happened in the Holocaust and other genocides, and why the lessons to be learned and the lives that were lost must never be forgotten.”

Mr Michaels thanked the councils for their quick action, saying: "It just shows that, where there is real commitment to combat racism and anti-Semitism, a council really can pull out the stops and make things happen at speed – thank you.”