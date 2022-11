Car seized by police after being stolen in burglary

The vehicle was seized by police. Photo: @OPUWorcs

The Operations Patrol Unit for Worcestershire posted on Twitter on Wednesday: "This vehicle was #stolen in a car key burglary in the #WyreForest area yesterday.

"We spotted it being driven several hours later.

"The driver failed to stop and was pursued before making off on foot across fields.

" The vehicle has been seized and will be examined for any forensics."