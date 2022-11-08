M54 lorry driver straddling hard shoulder stopped for 'using mobile phone at the wheel'

The lorry stopped by police. Photo: OPU Shropshire.

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit saw the offender between junctions two and three of the motorway and stopped him.

The police said on Tuesday afternoon that they reported the driver for various offences.

A police spokesman said: "M54 junction 2-3, this driver was spotted straddling the hard shoulder & lane 1 whilst driving and using his mobile phone. Stopped by officers, reported for various offences. #fatal4"