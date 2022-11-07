Thieves steal two cars from garage after sneaking into house via dog flap

Fallow Deer Lawn in Newport. Photo: Google

The cars, a BMW 4 Series and a dark grey Seat Cooper Leon, were stolen along with a small amount of cash and bank cards at around 3am on Sunday from a property on Fallow Deer Lawn.

Police pursued the cars into the Wolverhampton area but were unable to apprehend the drivers or recover the vehicles.

Officers say access was gained through a dog flap on a side garage door before an internal garage door was used to access the property itself.

"We attended and pursued the cars into the Wolverhampton area but they remain outstanding," a spokesperson said.

"An increased police presence is being maintained in the Newport area. Anyone who may have seen, or captured on dash cam, the incident or the cars being driven or offered for sale is asked to please get in touch."

Anyone with information should email daniel.bailey@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/110942/22.