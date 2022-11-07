Son accused of murdering father in Wolverhampton boozing before attack

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Dawid Arent is on trial accused of headbutting and punching his father, in Horden Road, Whitmore Reans, in Wolverhampton, on September 18 last year.

Marek Arent, 73, suffered a brain injury resulting from the incident during which he fell to the ground in front of neighbouring properties at about 11.15pm.

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court was shown footage of the defendant visiting a nearby shop to purchase four cans of lager in the hours before the incident. In some film clips Mr Kevin Hegarty, prosecuting barrister, said Dawid Arent appeared to be "unsteady" on his feet as he walked along the street.

He was also captured on film shouting and attempting to get inside the family's flat on his return, before his partner was filmed opening then door then quickly closing it in his face. The defendant was then shown pulling an outdoor light from the wall of the property, throwing to the ground and stamping on it.

The recording had also picked up the sound of a front bay window being smashed by the defendant.

Hours later the alleged victim and the defendant were filmed in the street where Arent struck his father with a hard punch which the prosecution claimed, sent him flying to the ground. Footage was also shown of an ambulance arriving to treat him.

Giving evidence on Monday, Dc David Bodenham told the jury that he was responsible for collecting and collating the footage from closed circuit cameras in the vicinity. He said the footage comprised 105 clips including passing traffic and individuals who were not involved in the case.

The court previously heard that Marek Arent was taken to hospital, but due to him suffering a brain bleed and swelling caused by the trauma he died at 3.15 the following afternoon.

Dawid Arent, of Horden Road, denies murder.