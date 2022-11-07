Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man tasered after 'threatening police and punching officer' called to reports of assault

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man was tasered by police after he allegedly threatened them with a piece of wood and punched an officer in the face.

Bald's Lane, Lye. Photo: Google
Bald's Lane, Lye. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police were called to Bald's Lane in Lye following reports of an assault.

A man in his 30s was tasered 'due to his behaviour' and arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

The man was taken into police custody just after 3.30pm on Monday, October 31.

He has since been transferred into the care of mental health professionals.

No-one suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a man assaulting a woman and a man at a home in Bald's Lane, Lye, at just after 3.30pm on Monday, October 31.

"When officers attended, the man in his 30s threatened them with a piece of wood and punched one officer in the face.

"Due to his behaviour the man was tasered before being arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody.

"Thankfully no one suffered serious physical injuries. Following further enquiries, the man has now been transferred to the care of mental health professionals."

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News