Man tasered after 'threatening police and punching officer' called to reports of assault

Bald's Lane, Lye. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police were called to Bald's Lane in Lye following reports of an assault.

A man in his 30s was tasered 'due to his behaviour' and arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

The man was taken into police custody just after 3.30pm on Monday, October 31.

He has since been transferred into the care of mental health professionals.

No-one suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a man assaulting a woman and a man at a home in Bald's Lane, Lye, at just after 3.30pm on Monday, October 31.

"When officers attended, the man in his 30s threatened them with a piece of wood and punched one officer in the face.

"Due to his behaviour the man was tasered before being arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody.