Crooks damage BMW as they target pensioner in distraction burglary

The victim, a man in his 80s, was reportedly targeted at his home in Rosemary Hill Road, Little Aston, at around 11.30am on Friday.

Staffordshire Police said one of the two men spoke to him while the other damaged the passenger window of a blue BMW and stole a large quantity of cash.

The victim was not injured in the incident, with the two men leaving the scene in a black Peugeot.

The pair are described as white, with one of them being of a large build, and was seen wearing a light green waterproof coat. The other man was described as being of a slim build and seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the incident and conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Anyone with information that could help us with inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 286 of 4 November.