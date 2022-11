Wolverhampton Crown Court

Debbie Baker, aged 59, faced one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine on September 1, in Willenhall.

However, at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday(2)Judge Michael Chambers KC said her basis of plea was "not accepted" by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He adjourned the matter until January for a Newton hearing. The case relates to the seizure of cocaine and mobile phones from a taxi.