Hordern Road close to the junction of Farndale Avenue. Picture: Google

Dawid Arent, 33, is standing trial for the murder of Marek Arent between September 19 and 20 last year, in Horden Road, Whitmore Reans.

Mr Arent, 73, died in hospital after being allegedly attacked at his address.

Dawid Arent, of Hordern Road, denies murder. Speaking through a Polish interpreter at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday the defendant confirmed his name.