Father killed by own son in Wolverhampton street attack, murder trial told

Hordern Road close to the junction of Farndale Avenue. Picture: Google

Dawid Arent, 33, is on trial for the murder of Marek Arent in September last year, in Horden Road, Whitmore Reans.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Mr Arent, 73, died in hospital after he was headbutted and punched which sent him "flying" to the ground in front of neighbouring properties at about 11.15pm.

Mr Kevin Hegarty KC, prosecuting, said: "A murder happened on the night of Saturday September 18 last year. On that night the defendant Dawid Arent attacked his 73-year-old father and then he killed him.

"He attacked him on the pavement outside a property, in Horden Road, in Wolverhampton.

"This was just a few doors away from where the defendant lived with his partner and their baby. It was the baby that the father had come to see. He had travelled from Poland a few days before and was staying with them.

"On that Saturday evening there was a row at the house at about 10.30. Neighbours heard it. It was punctuated by the smashing of a ground floor bay window that looked out to the street. It was smashed by the defendant."

Mr Hegarty told the jury that about 45 minutes later neighbours heard raised voices in the street.

"They saw a man who was the defendant's father and the defendant was holding him by the neck from behind. He turned him around and then head butted his father and moments later delivered a hard punch which sent his father flying to the floor. He never got up.

"He lay there in front of a house. A man called Callum Wright came from inside that house or from next door and saw the father lying on the ground. There was an exchange between Mr Wright and the defendant, but as a parting shot the defendant went back across to his father whilst he was on the ground and punched him in the groin.

"That is what the case is about."

The jury heard that a neighbour's CCTV system recorded Dawid Arent shouting and making threats in the Polish language. When it was translated, he was allegedly swearing and accusing his father of "beating" his mother and treating him badly as a child.

Mr Hegarty told the jury that the recording would be played in court and although the words were not spoken in English, they would be able to hear the "menace and threat" in the tone of his voice.

Hey also said the recording had picked up the sound of the window being smashed.

He added that an ambulance was called and the grandfather was taken to hospital, but due to him suffering a brain bleed and swelling caused by the trauma he died at 3.15 the following afternoon.