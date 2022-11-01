Staffordshire railway worker hurt in assault - officers release footage

The assault happened at Lichfield City Railway Station off Birmingham Road in Lichfield on September 4 at about 2.20pm resulting in the victim also sustaining bruising.
Now officers investigating the incident have released a close circuit television image of a boy whom they believe may be able to help with the inquiry.
Anyone who recognises the person in the photograph, witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200090304.