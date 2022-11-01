Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire railway worker hurt in assault - officers release footage

By Deborah HardimanLichfieldCrimePublished:

A railway station worker suffered a black eye when they were punched in the face and shoved down a flight of stairs.

The boy photo: British Transport Police
The boy photo: British Transport Police

The assault happened at Lichfield City Railway Station off Birmingham Road in Lichfield on September 4 at about 2.20pm resulting in the victim also sustaining bruising.

Now officers investigating the incident have released a close circuit television image of a boy whom they believe may be able to help with the inquiry.

Anyone who recognises the person in the photograph, witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200090304.

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News