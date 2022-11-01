Group of 50 masked youths force leisure centre to close after throwing eggs at cars and people

Reports were made to police just before 7pm on Monday that a large group of youths in masks, aged around 13-14, were throwing eggs at cars and people at a leisure centre on High Street in Chasetown.

As a result, the premises management made the decision to close at 8pm in order to minimise disruption in the area.

Police officers attended the scene and dispersed the group from the location.

The majority of the group left upon the arrival of officers.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, of the Lichfield local policing team, said: “Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and those identified as responsible will be dealt with robustly.

“Some individuals use Halloween as an excuse to engage in unacceptable behaviour which has resulted in this premises deciding to close for the evening.

“Officers across the force have worked hard to ensure Halloween was a safe and enjoyable time for everyone.

"The vast majority of people have done so respectfully, with a select few deciding to go too far and cause alarm within our community.”

Anyone with any information which can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 633 of October 31.