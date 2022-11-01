Crews rush to park as motorbike is set alight

The motorbike was set alight in Hednesford Park.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to Hednesford Park at around 8.30am after the incident.

Cannock Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the arson to come forward.

The force made a statement on Twitter: "Officers are appealing for information after a motorbike was set alight this morning in Hednesford Park.

"Officers were made aware of the incident by colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area around 0830am."