Two robbers who left victim in a coma after 'sickening attack for the sake of a phone and few pounds' are jailed

Mohammed Ali, left, and Umair Anys

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys set on their victim as he walked in Watery Lane in Caldmore, Walsall, at about 10.45pm on June 18, 2020.

They knocked him to the ground where they kicked and punched him numerous times, and despite his pleas for them to stop, they went through his pockets and stole his phone, some keys and £3 in cash.

During the brutal attack their victim, who is in his 30s and has learning disabilities, was also hit with bricks and a paving slab, knocking him unconscious.

He was in a coma in hospital for three days and despite since being able to return home, he's been left scared to go out and now needs extra support on a daily basis.

West Midlands Police trawled CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses as officers worked to establish who the attackers were.

Within a week police had arrested Anys, who was aged 17 at the time of the attack.

In August 2020 police issued a wanted appeal asking the public to help find Ali, and four months later officers tracked him down to Newquay in Cornwall where he was arrested on December 9.

Ali, aged 27, of Brace Street, Walsall and Anys, now 19, of Thorpe Road, Walsall, both denied the robbery.

They were convicted after a 10-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in February.

A third man was cleared of the charge.

Ali was recently jailed for 14 years and Anys to nine years and six months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Jodie Allen, of Walsall CID, said: "Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

"They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.