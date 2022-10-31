Notification Settings

Two cars and five vans stolen from Stafford dealership in overnight theft

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after two cars and five vans were stolen from a car dealership in Stafford.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen shortly before 1am

At about 8.05am on Monday morning, Staffordshire Police received reports that multiple vehicles had been stolen from the forecourt of a dealership on St Albans Road.

These included: two black Ford Torneos; a blue VW Transporter; a white Ford Transit; a blue Kia Sportage; a blue Skoda Octavia and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro.

Officers later recovered one of the Tourneos which had been abandoned on Oxford Gardens in Stafford. The Ford Transit was also found abandoned on Peter James Court in Stafford.

At this stage, police believe that the vehicles were stolen overnight at about 12.50am.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are actively reviewing CCTV in the area to trace the whereabouts of the vehicles and identify those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Simon Marson directly by emailing Simon.Marson@staffordshire.police.uk or by contacting Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or calling 101, quoting incident 110 of October 31.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

