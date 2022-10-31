Notification Settings

Police appeal after BMW convertible stolen from Albrighton driveway

By Dominic Robertson

Police are looking for witnesses after a BMW was stolen from a driveway in Albrighton.

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch

PC Mandy Cooper, said the car had been taken from a property on Albert Road.

She said those responsible had got into the property, taken the keys, and then stole the car sometime between 9pm on Friday, October 28, and 12.15am on Saturday, October 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

PC Cooper said: "We are appealing to the Albrighton community for information following a burglary at a property in Albert Road, Albrighton.

"The offender or offenders gained access into the property and used keys to steal a grey BMW convertible, registration number BD22 JKK that was parked on the driveway.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 274 of 29102022.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

