Elderly man robbed after being followed home from Dudley Wetherspoons

Do you know who this man is? Photo: Dudley Police

The victim struck up a conversation with a fellow drinker at the Full Moon Wetherspoons pub in Dudley.

The elderly man was followed home and left with bruising to his ribs after being pushed over by his front door.

The suspect then made off with his bag containing bank cards.

The robbery took place at around 9.30pm on September 11.

Appealing for information in a post on Twitter, Dudley Police said: "Do you know who this man is?

