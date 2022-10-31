Notification Settings

Elderly man robbed after being followed home from Dudley Wetherspoons

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information after an elderly man was robbed in the Black Country.

Do you know who this man is? Photo: Dudley Police
The victim struck up a conversation with a fellow drinker at the Full Moon Wetherspoons pub in Dudley.

The elderly man was followed home and left with bruising to his ribs after being pushed over by his front door.

The suspect then made off with his bag containing bank cards.

The robbery took place at around 9.30pm on September 11.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

