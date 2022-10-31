Boy suffers knife wounds after fight breaks out in Birmingham Grand Central

A knife fight broke out outside Foyles in Grand Central. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Emergency services received reports of a teenager being stabbed outside Foyles above Birmingham's New Street railway station, on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was found with injuries to his face and arm and was taken for treatment in hospital.

Police seized a knife from the scene and a teenager was arrested.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a teenager was injured during a fight involving two young men with weapons at Grand Central at around 4.45pm on Saturday.

"Officers attended and found a 17-year-old with injuries to his face and arm. He was taken for treatment at hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A second youngster had left the scene. A search of the area was carried out and a knife was seized which will be forensically examined as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"CCTV footage is also being retrieved and reviewed. One teenager has been arrested on suspicion of affray and will be interviewed in due course.

"City centre officers are stepping up patrols to offer reassurance to residents, visitors and traders in the area."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient being stabbed outside Foyle’s Bookshop at Grand Central Shopping Centre at 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.