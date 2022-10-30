Murder arrest after man in 50s dies following assault in Wolverhampton

Police have cordoned off the road while investigations take place

Officers were called just at 10.45am to a report of a fight involving two men in Nine Elms Lane. Officers attended and found one man with serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of officers and then paramedic crews, the man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This afternoon we arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody for questioning.

"Investigators are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

"A cordon has been set up as we carry out a forensic examination of the area, with officers making house-to-house enquiries and CCTV footage is being reviewed."

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: "This is an awful time for the victim's family, and officers are offering them support and keeping them updated.

"We're at the early stages of this enquiry and have made an arrest but we're still working to establish exactly what happened.

"We'd ask anyone we've not yet spoken with, and who has information, to get in touch with us.

"In particular we'd ask anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam, or lives nearby and has Ring doorbell footage to take a look at it and get in contact with investigators."