West Midlands Police online incident reporting feature down after web host enters administration

The website first went down on October 20

The feature has been unavailable since October 20, and other parts of the website are also down, with many search results leading to unresponsive pages.

Hosting for the website was provided by UKCloud, a company described as 'Public Sector Specialists' on their website.

It was established at a Police and Crime Commissioner’s SPCB meeting that the company has gone into administration.

This took the West Midlands Police by surprise and has resulted in a temporary website being set up on short notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "We were informed last week by the home office that the company who hosts our internet has gone into administration.

"We have had to move our website as a matter of immediate urgency.

"We have stood up a temporary system with a team working around the clock.

"We are in the process of moving all our existing content onto the temporary site."

It may take as long as a month for the new website to be complete, leading to additional strain on the 101 line due to the unavailability of online incident reporting.

DCC Jardine said: "We have not been able to transfer the online incident reporting, and we are working through getting that up and running

"We do have our webchat working and our data is safe.

"It is very difficult to have an estimate when we will have the new site up and running.

"Worst case it could take four weeks due to the technicality.

"We have messaged this out to the members of the public.

"We are starting to see an impact that the volume on 101 services is increasing."

The force is still trying to understand how the issue arose so suddenly, and why this was not communicated to them sooner.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Online incident reporting on our website will be unavailable from 1pm today (20 Oct).

"We will let you know when you can begin using it again.