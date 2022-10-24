Large amounts of copper cable stolen from business and taken away by vehicle

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information following the burglary.

Sometime between the evenings of October 7 and October 10, offenders forced entry to a warehouse on Orbital Way.

Police say they stole a considerable amount of cable.

The cable, which contains copper, would have taken numerous hours to remove and required multiple vehicles or several journeys.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or vehicles in the area at the time, is urged to come forward.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 153 of October 10.