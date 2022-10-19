'These county lines gangs are ruthless' – Police make 66 arrests and seize £235k of drugs in just one week crackdown

Police seized a significant quantity of spice, valued at £21,000, following a drugs warrant executed in Lozells, Birmingham

The campaign saw the police force raid premises, often suburban homes, which officers believed were being used to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Police seized more than £235,000 worth of drugs, arrested 66 people suspected of being involved in running drugs lines and recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm.

Warrants were executed across the region during the week, from October 3 to 9, and officers also seized dozens of mobile phones, believed to be used as hotlines to move drugs into shire counties and smaller towns, arresting line holders who are often hidden from view.

Police executed warrants across the region during the week

Officers also focussed on the children and vulnerable people who these county lines gangs exploit to traffic drugs.

During the focused week, West Midlands Police said it had safeguarded 124 young people, of which 77 per cent were under 18-years-old.

Officers also visited schools and care settings and spoke to some youngsters perhaps susceptible to the apparent appeal of getting involved.

The children heard from those who have ‘lived experience’ who spoke about the lure of cash, 'friendships' and status – but also the hard realities of violence, cruelty, exploitation and ultimately the risk of spending time behind bars.

Police seized more than £235,000 worth of drugs and recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun

Det Supt Syed Hussain, West Midlands Police lead for county lines, said: “We want our youngsters to understand that despite the apparent lure of cash, 'friendships' and status there are also hard realities of violence, cruelty, exploitation and ultimately the risk of spending time behind bars.

“So it is heartening to hear that after inputs in schools, youngsters came away with a greater understanding of the perils of county lines.

“Among comments from some of the teenagers was ‘exploitation can happen anytime - even those we think are strong’ while another said ‘child labour, drug trafficking and dominant relationships are signs of modern slavery’.

“All of which is sadly true, but it is important everyone and especially our youngsters understand just how ruthless these gangs can be.”

Police also seized spice, valued at £21,000, following a drugs warrant executed in Lozells, Birmingham. A man pleaded guilty and received a 12-month prison sentence.

Court orders were secured to close down several phone numbers linked to drugs supply.

Det Supt Hussain added: “Prevention and safeguarding play a vital part in our multi-agency approach. During this week our activity with other forces, partner agencies and charities was intensified and there’s always more to be done, but county lines gangs should know that they are in our sights and our work goes on 24/7 throughout the year.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues in the Violence Reduction Partnership who are pivotal to our successes and offer a wide range of support – including training, awareness raising and practical support for those at risk.”