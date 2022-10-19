Notification Settings

Two men arrested after attempted theft of forklifts in break-in

By Deborah Hardiman

Two suspected intruders have been arrested after a break-in at a commercial premises in Cannock.

Officers went to the site, which has not been named, after reports that forklifts were being dismantled at about 11pm on Tuesday.

As a result two men, aged 40 and 30, and from the Walsall area, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft. They were not given police bail.

Cannock police tweeted: "At 11pm last night, we received reports that two men had broken into an industrial building in Cannock and were dismantling forklift trucks.

"Two men, aged 40 and 30, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft. They remain in custody."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

