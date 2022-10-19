Man arrested after cannabis farm found at Bearwood property

Smethwick Police executed a warrant at a property on Tuesday.
In a post on social media, the police team said: "Yesterday we executed a warrant at an address in Bearwood @BearwoodNHW one male in custody where a Cannabis Grow was discovered and electricity bypassed @NationalGridESO thanks for making safe #yousaidwedid thanks to
@dronesWMP for your support @SWPartnerships."
