Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after cannabis farm found at Bearwood property

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellCrimePublished:

A man has been taken into custody after police raided an address in Bearwood and found a cannabis farm.

A cannabis farm was unearthed in Bearwood. Photo: @SmethwickWMP
A cannabis farm was unearthed in Bearwood. Photo: @SmethwickWMP

Smethwick Police executed a warrant at a property on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, the police team said: "Yesterday we executed a warrant at an address in Bearwood @BearwoodNHW one male in custody where a Cannabis Grow was discovered and electricity bypassed @NationalGridESO thanks for making safe #yousaidwedid thanks to

@dronesWMP for your support @SWPartnerships."

A cannabis farm was unearthed in Bearwood. Photo: @SmethwickWMP
Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News